JNU students to go ahead with semester exam boycott

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 21:20 IST

Despite constant warnings from the administration, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University have decided to go ahead with their boycott of the end-semester examination beginning December 12.

The student union adopted a resolution in this regard during its university general body meeting (UGBM) late Wednesday night.

“The UGBM unanimously adopted a resolution for a complete academic suspension, including all evaluative requirements such as exams, assignments, etc., until there is a complete rollback of the new hostel manual and this administration acquires the minimum shame to resign as it has failed to be of any use to students,” the JNU students’ union said. The UGBM decided to campaign for affordable and accessible education by coordinating with other campuses across the country.

Blaming the administration for the academic crisis, the JNUSU asked the university to hold a dialogue with the students’ body and roll back the fee hike. They also called for a Shiksha Bachao Padyatra from JNU to the President, who is Visitor of JNU, on December 9.

Registrar Pramod Kumar on Thursday said the students’ strike was causing problems to students and staff. “Every day, some agitating students are preventing the staff from entering the administrative building. If the closure of admin building continues like this, the salaries of the contractual staff cannot be disbursed in time which will severely affect their livelihood and their families,” he said.

