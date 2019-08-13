Joint drill to review security at Lucknow airport

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:05 IST

The Central Industrial Security Force, Anti Terrorist Squad and the Airports Authority of India officials conducted a joint drill at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here on Tuesday to review security arrangements in view of the threat perception ahead of Independence Day.

According to AAI spokesperson Sanjay Narayan, the drill was conducted under the guidance of senior commandant (CISF) PP Singh. The CISF and ATS teams sanitised all the areas of the airport, including its runway and waiting areas.

Airport authorities’ sniffer dog squad was also pressed into service to detect explosives (if any) at the airport.

Officials said Lucknow airport is among the busiest airports of the country so drills like these are necessary to review security.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 22:05 IST