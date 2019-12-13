Joshi’s grandson Viraj marks his debut solo performance

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 20:07 IST

Pune Popular classical music festival Sawai Gandharva Mahotsav was started by pandit Bhimsen Joshi 66 years ago. In its 67th year, the festival, now called Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Joshi Mahotsav, took on a nostalgic note as the legend’s grandson Viraj Joshi marked his debut solo performance at the event.

Pune city mayor Murlidhar Mohol felicitated Viraj at the event. The vocalist was praised for his performance and the audience welcomed him with a round of applause. He performed Raag Puriyadhanashree. He presented the compositions ‘Sumiran tero naam..’ and got a huge applause from the audience. The 16-year-old also perfomed Abhang ‘Tirtha Viththal, Kshetra Viththal’ and ‘Saubhagyada lakshmi baramma..’. He was accompanied by Pandurang Pawar on tabla, Avinash Dighe on harmonium, Vinayk Koli, Mukund Badarayani and Mohasin Mirajkar on tanpura.

The first session of the day opened with the Dhrupad sisters, Amita Sinha Mahapatra, Janhavi Phansalkar and Anuja Borude (Pakhwaj) who presented Raag Bhimpalas to enthral the crowd, and Chau Taal composition ‘Kunjan me racho ras..’ They also performed Raag Charukeshi.

During the day, vocalist Swami Krupakarananda spoke at an interactive session with former MLA Ulhas Pawar at “Sawai Gandharva Smarak” on Friday.

“Not everyone can become a vocalist or a musician, but what everyone can do is to listen. Our mind has a spontaneous connection with sur (melody), which makes it universal,” said vocalist Swami Krupakarananda at the interactive session.

Swami Kripakarananda who hails from Varanasi was speaking at a special programme called “Antaranga”, a part of Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Joshi Mahotsav.

“Indian music is universal, and it has medical, mental and spiritual treatment. Music is about love, devotion and emotions among us,” he added.

As a part of another programme ‘Shadja’, a short film ‘Khayal’ directed by Usha Deshpande was shown to the audience.

For the musical performances, audiences were treated to the likes of vocalists Amita Sinha, Janhavi Phansalkar and Anuja Barude and Viraj Joshi, sarod player Ken Zukerman and renowned vocalist Pandit Jasraj.

Highlights for December 14 (4pm-10pm)

Vocalist Omkar Havaldar

Violinist Tejas Upadhye

Sitar player Shakir Khan

Vocalist Swami Krupakaranand

Artist Reela Hota

Vocalist Ashwini Deshpande

Violinist L Subramaniam