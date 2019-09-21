Journalist assault: Conflicting statements halt investigation

cities

Noida: A day after a journalist alleged that he and his friend were assaulted by police personnel on Thursday night, the Noida police have denied all claims and brought out a statement, bringing the investigation in the matter to a halt. The police said they are now waiting for CCTV footage to shed light on the situation.

The victim, Rahul Kadyan, had alleged that on Thursday night while he was waiting for a taxi near Sector 18 Metro station, he was assaulted by two police personnel after he pointed out that they were not wearing helmets. In his complaint to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), he said he was thrashed the whole night at Sector 20 police station, and his cellphone broken during the scramble. He claimed was released on Friday morning. The victim admitted he was under the influence of alcohol, but said the behaviour of the police officers was unjustified.

However, the Noida police said the victim was assaulted by unidentified persons and the police officers had reached the spot to help Kadyan. They said there were witnesses to the incident.

“The manager of a nearby restaurant saw the whole incident. He had also tried to intervene during the incident but Kadyan thought he was an accomplice of the assaulters and hit him with his bag, causing minor injuries,” said a statement released by the police department.

The witness however, could not be reached for comment.

The statement added that the two police personnel in question reached the spot, after which the victim under the influence of alcohol commented on their lack of helmets and the two parties had an argument.

“A police vehicle passing nearby brought the victim to the Sector 18 police post, where the in-charge asked him for a number to reach his family, but he was unable to give it, after which he was taken to the Sector 20 police station. His cellphone had broken during the fight with the unidentified people,” said the statement.

While the victim has denied that any medical examination took place, police officials said one was done at 1.40am and the doctor said that the victim had consumed alcohol, his gate was ‘staggering’ and he had ‘slurred’ speech.

Kadyan was also fined under Section 290 (punishment for public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code, and the victim said he will challenge the same in court. “We also want an FIR to be registered in this matter for further investigation. The police version is completely different from what really happened. Why would I provoke any police personnel trying to help me,” Kadyan said.

Police officials said the victim was contacted later at night by his wife, and his brother came to get him in the morning.

“It’s clear from the witness account that his injuries were not caused by the police. However, the two constables have been sent to the police lines and disciplinary action will be taken against them. They should not have engaged even in a verbal argument despite his goading. We will also check CCTV footage to get more clues about the people the victim engaged with, and due action will be taken against any erring parties,” said SSP Vaibhav Krishna.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 23:28 IST