Journalist shot at, critically injured in Lakhimpur Kheri

A 46-year-old journalist Ramesh Mishra working with the Hindi daily Hindustan in Lakhimpur Kheri district was critically injured after he was shot at allegedly by two people a motorcycle there on Saturday evening, police officials said.

They said Mishra suffered bullet wounds on the left side of his back and he was rushed to the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow late Saturday night. His condition was stated to be critical when reports last came in.

The officials said the initial probe hinted at a monetary and property dispute behind the attack. However, further investigation was on, they added.

Additional superintendent of police Shailendra Lal said, “An FIR in this connection is being lodged and investigation has started to identify the attackers and their motive.”

Police officials said the incident took place when the journalist was returning home to Swaroopnagar locality under Ishanagar police station limits around 6 pm.

They said an eyewitness informed the police that two motorcyclists opened fire on the journalist while intercepting the motorcycle he was riding pillion on.

Ramesh Mishra was riding pillion on the bike which one Shailendra Mishra was driving.

According to Shailendra Mishra, soon after they came onto the canal road from Kamla Degree college, two bike-borne youths overtook them and fired a shot, which initially seemed to be a tyre-burst . However, Ramesh Mishra complained of acute pain in his back following which the bike was stopped. Shailendra Mishra said it was then that he saw that a bullet had hit Ramesh. Ramesh Mishra has denied enmity with anyone.