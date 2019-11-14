JuH forms panel of lawyers to study Ayodhya verdict

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 22:06 IST

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JuH) on Thursday formed a five-member panel of lawyers to study the Ayodhya verdict after which it would take a call on whether or not to file a review petition against the judgment.

“The panel will submit its report in two days after which (we) would decide whether to go for the review of the Supreme Court order or not,” said Maulana Arshad Rashidi after a meeting in New Delhi, which was presided over by JuH president Maulana Arshad Madani.

He said Muslims had fought the case for 70 years to get their rights and not five-acre land for mosque given by the Supreme Court.

“The land has been given to Sunni Waqf Board, we would have refused it had it been given to us,” said Maulana Arshad, who is the UP chief of JuH and one of the main litigants in the Ayodhya case.

“We may not be happy with the court verdict, but we have full faith in the judiciary and respect the order,” he said. The members expressed satisfaction and were happy that the apex court accepted that the ‘Babri mosque’ was not built by demolishing a temple and it held the placing of idols inside it in 1949 and demolition of the mosque in 1992 as illegal.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Ejaz Maqbool, the JuH counsel in the Ayodhya case, has been entrusted with the task to prepare the report in two days in consultation with legal experts.

Another prominent Muslim body, the All India Muslin Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) too has convened its meeting in Lucknow on Sunday to explore the option of filing a review petition in Ayodhya. Unlike JUH, which was one of the main litigants in the Ayodhya case, the AIMPLB was not a party in the case.

But it feels that would not be a constraint if the Board decides to file the review. “We will rope in anyone out of the eight Muslin litigants if we decide to go ahead with the review,” said AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani.

Sources said the JUH had deferred its decision on Thursday as it would like to know the stance of the AIMPLB before taking a final call on the review petition.