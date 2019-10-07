Justice Jha sworn in as chief justice of Punjab and Haryana HC

cities

CHANDIGARH Justice Ravi Shankar Jha was on Sunday sworn in as new chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court.

Justice Jha, who was earlier the acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh high court, was sworn in as the 35th chief justice of the twin states’ high court by Punjab governor V P Singh Badnore.

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, state assembly speaker Rana KP Singh and chief secretary Karan Avtar Singh were also present at the event which was attended amongst other by the judges of the high court and the subordinate judiciary, an official release said.

The family members of the newly appointed chief justice too were present on the occasion. Justice Jha’s appointment as the Punjab and Haryana high court’s chief justice was notified by the President on Thursday.

The post had fallen vacant following the elevation of justice Krishna Murari to the Supreme Court last month.

Pending appointment of a new chief justice, Justice Rajiv Sharma was officiating as the acting chief justice of high court. Enrolled as an advocate in the Madhya Pradesh high court in September 1986, Justice Jha, 58, practised on civil, revenue and constitutional matters at the high court at Jabalpur before being appointed as a judge in the same high court in 2007.

