e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kaithal farmers booked for life threat to minister, JJP MLA

Kaithal farmers booked for life threat to minister, JJP MLA

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Around 100 unidentified farmers have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for life threat and blocking way of Haryana women and child welfare minister Kamlesh Dhanda and JJP MLA Ishwar Singh.

As per police, two FIRs have been registered at Kalyat and Guhla police stations, respectively, on complaints of cops under Sections 147, 149 341, 504 and 506 of the IPC.

The first FIR was registered at Kalayat police station on complaint of constable Satpal Singh. He alleged that around 50 unidentified persons carrying black flags blocked the way of state minister Kamlesh Dhanda near Kalyat and threatened her life if she does not resign.

In another complaint, head constable Praghat Singh alleged that around 40-50 unidentified persons carrying black flags forcibly entered DAV Girls College where Guhla MLA Ishwar Singh was addressing a gathering on ‘Good Governance Day’.

When the MLA was leaving the venue, they blocked his way and asked him to resign in support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation. The cop alleged that they gave life threat to the MLA if he fails to resign.

Police said on complaint of the police personnel who was on duty at DAV College, an FIR was registered and investigation is on.

top news
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
Delhi’s air quality nears severe; IMD warns of cold wave from Tuesday
Delhi’s air quality nears severe; IMD warns of cold wave from Tuesday
Personal jibes, rhetoric mark rallies by Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari
Personal jibes, rhetoric mark rallies by Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari
Explained: What happens if the US government runs out of money on Monday?
Explained: What happens if the US government runs out of money on Monday?
Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal governor, invites him to Eden Gardens
Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal governor, invites him to Eden Gardens
Bitcoin faces regulatory scrutiny in US after record-breaking rally
Bitcoin faces regulatory scrutiny in US after record-breaking rally
Covid update: USA vaccine fraud probe; India mutant virus treatment
Covid update: USA vaccine fraud probe; India mutant virus treatment
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In