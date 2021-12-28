Kaithal farmers booked for life threat to minister, JJP MLA

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:08 IST

Around 100 unidentified farmers have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for life threat and blocking way of Haryana women and child welfare minister Kamlesh Dhanda and JJP MLA Ishwar Singh.

As per police, two FIRs have been registered at Kalyat and Guhla police stations, respectively, on complaints of cops under Sections 147, 149 341, 504 and 506 of the IPC.

The first FIR was registered at Kalayat police station on complaint of constable Satpal Singh. He alleged that around 50 unidentified persons carrying black flags blocked the way of state minister Kamlesh Dhanda near Kalyat and threatened her life if she does not resign.

In another complaint, head constable Praghat Singh alleged that around 40-50 unidentified persons carrying black flags forcibly entered DAV Girls College where Guhla MLA Ishwar Singh was addressing a gathering on ‘Good Governance Day’.

When the MLA was leaving the venue, they blocked his way and asked him to resign in support of the ongoing farmers’ agitation. The cop alleged that they gave life threat to the MLA if he fails to resign.

Police said on complaint of the police personnel who was on duty at DAV College, an FIR was registered and investigation is on.