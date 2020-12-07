e-paper
Home / Cities / Kaithal man gets 13 years in jail for raping minor stepdaughter

Kaithal man gets 13 years in jail for raping minor stepdaughter

cities Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 05:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to 13 years in jail for raping his minor daughter by a special court in Kaithal which noted that he violated all limits of humanity.

“In view of the peculiar facts of the case, age of the victim, gravity of the offence, physical harm as well as mental trauma suffered by the child and the rehabilitation of the child are as important as punishing the accused,” read the court order.

The court convicted him under sections 376 (2) and 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. As per the court orders, the convict was awarded 13-year sentence under Section 376 (2) of the IPC and three years’ sentence under Section 506 of the IPC. The court also imposed a fine of ₹13,000 on the convict.

Pronouncing the judgment, the court of additional sessions judge Poonam Suneja directed that the girl be paid a compensation of ₹4.5 lakh from the victims’ compensation fund.

As per the police complaint filed by the mother of the victim at the women police station in Kaithal, the accused had raped her daughter on January 1, 2019, and she disclosed the incident to her after 10 days.

