Kakori youth sets himself ablaze outside Bapu Bhawan

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:02 IST

His condition is stable after cops rush him to the Civil Hospital. Friend held for abetment of suicide

Amit Rawat, a property dealer, alleged that cops were not taking action against a person who allegedly grabbed his land, while police probe suggested that the man never filed any complaint

LUCKNOW A youth from Kakori, Amit Rawat, set himself ablaze outside the Bapu Bhawan here on Sunday afternoon, alleging that the police were not taking action against a person who grabbed his land.

The cops rushed him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors kept him under observation. They said his condition was stable.

Rawat, a property dealer, also accused Kakori cops of conniving with the alleged accused besides harassing him. Probe, however, suggested, that he never filed any complaint at the Kakori police station.

A senior police official said, “We investigated the matter. It was found that he never reported the matter to us.” The police also informed that Rawat had four cases of forgery against him.

On Sunday afternoon, Rawat reached outside the Bapu Bhawan and set himself ablaze.

Meanwhile, after scanning the CCTV footage, police found that Rawat’s friend Dharmendra Singh brought him to the spot (outside Bapu Bhawan) and helped him attempt suicide.

Dharmendra was booked under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and arrested.

“Jitender Kumar Chaurasia, the person accused of land grab by Rawat, has also filed a forgery case against him. Rawat is a property dealer and did not hand over possession of a land to Chaurasia,” said

Suresh Chandra Rawat, ASP, said: “We are investigating the case. The victim had never approached the police regarding his complaint. Even he had some cases against him. We have arrested a person for instigating him to commit suicide.”