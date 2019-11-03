e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

Kalka man attacked for objecting to men hurling abuses outside his house

Accused shove 50-year-old man into stove; stab his hands with sharp weapon.

cities Updated: Nov 03, 2019 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Complainant Jugal Kishore is a resident of Upper Mohalla in Kalka, Haryana.
Complainant Jugal Kishore is a resident of Upper Mohalla in Kalka, Haryana.(Getty Images)
         

A 50-year-old man was assaulted after he objected to two men hurling abuses outside his house in Kalka on Friday night.

Complainant Jugal Kishore, a resident of Upper Mohalla in Kalka, told the police that he worked as a daily wager. He was sitting inside his house on Friday night, when one Bobby and his brother-in-law Arjun started hurling abuses at each other outside his house.

As his daughter was cooking food outside on a stove, Kishore asked the duo to calm down. But instead, the accused started thrashing him. “Bobby grabbed my hair and shoved me into on the stove, while Arjun took a sharp-edged weapon from his sock and attacked my hands,” Kishore alleged.

Assistant-sub-inspector (ASI) Rohtash Singh, investigating official in the case, said as locals gathered at the spot, the attackers fled. 

The victim was taken to Kalka community health centre (CHC) from where, he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

“The victim suffered burns on the left hand, and injuries caused by a sharp weapon on both hands. We are working to trace the accused,” the ASI said.

The accused were booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kalka police station.

top news
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM
Committed to balanced RCEP negotiations: PM
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
WhatsApp sent second alert in sept, flagged 121 targets
WhatsApp sent second alert in sept, flagged 121 targets
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
AIADMK govt conspired to save Pollachi sexual abuse case accused: MK Stalin
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities