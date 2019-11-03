Kalka man attacked for objecting to men hurling abuses outside his house

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 00:24 IST

A 50-year-old man was assaulted after he objected to two men hurling abuses outside his house in Kalka on Friday night.

Complainant Jugal Kishore, a resident of Upper Mohalla in Kalka, told the police that he worked as a daily wager. He was sitting inside his house on Friday night, when one Bobby and his brother-in-law Arjun started hurling abuses at each other outside his house.

As his daughter was cooking food outside on a stove, Kishore asked the duo to calm down. But instead, the accused started thrashing him. “Bobby grabbed my hair and shoved me into on the stove, while Arjun took a sharp-edged weapon from his sock and attacked my hands,” Kishore alleged.

Assistant-sub-inspector (ASI) Rohtash Singh, investigating official in the case, said as locals gathered at the spot, the attackers fled.

The victim was taken to Kalka community health centre (CHC) from where, he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

“The victim suffered burns on the left hand, and injuries caused by a sharp weapon on both hands. We are working to trace the accused,” the ASI said.

The accused were booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kalka police station.