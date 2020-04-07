e-paper
Kallyan gets autorickshaw-on-call facility

cities Updated: Apr 07, 2020 19:46 IST
Ankita G Menon
Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Regional Transport Office, Kalyan, have introduced autorickshaw-on-call facility. Around 25 auto drivers will be available across the city for emergency. Auto drivers have to maintain a record of passengers. “Auto drivers will charge according to meter. Residents can avail of the facility only in case of an emergency,” said Madhvi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

