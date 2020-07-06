Kalyan and Dombivli too, need attention, says Fadnavis as Covid cases witness rise

cities

The Maharashtra government should pay immediate attention to the spread of Covid-19 in Kalyan and Dombivli amid the rapidly increasing cases in the area, Devendra Fadnavis, leader of the Opposition in the legislative Assembly, said on Sunday at Holy Cross Covid-19 Hospital in Kalyan (West).

Fadnavis was on a visit to the Covid-19 hospitals in the city to review the situation.

“In the coming days, the cases in Kalyan Dombivli will be out of control. With less manpower, the civic body will not be able to look after the patients with the existing infrastructure. The state should see if extra manpower can be provided to the city,” the former chief minister (CM) said.

After Kalyan, Fadnavis also visited Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi.

The Opposition leader said that though the situation has improved at Bhiwandi, the civic authorities must keep on improving the health care facilities in the city.

“The state can help in providing funds to these areas so that the authorities can set up more beds and quarantine centres for the timely treatment of Covid-19 patients,” he said.

Kalyan-Dombivli’s cases cross the 9-K mark

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 482 new cases on Sunday, taking the total figure to 9,086. The first five days of the month have already seen a rapid surge in the Covid-19 cases, with around 400-500 cases recorded every day. Five deaths were also reported on Sunday, taking the death toll to 140.

Meanwhile, KDMC recently joined hands with local private doctors’ association and set up three more Covid-19 hospitals in its vicinity. It has tied up with 17 private hospitals as a part of its efforts to curb the Covid-19 cases.

The civic body will operate its 30 intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 155 oxygen beds at the badminton court in KDMC Sports Complex at Dombivli MIDC on Monday. By July 15, KDMC will set up a facility with 70 ICU and 30 oxygen beds at Dombivli Gymkhana, and with 120 ICU and 250 oxygen beds at an art gallery in Dombivli. KDMC also plans to set up a quarantine facility in every ward by July 15 and ramp up the screening of residents from the current 800 to 2,000 each day.

120 deaths in Bhiwandi

Meanwhile, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) on Sunday recorded 69 new cases and one death, taking its total case count to 2,319 and fatalities to 120.

‘Why divide villages within KDMC’

Speaking on the state’s recent decision to form a separate municipal body for 18 villages within KDMC, Fadnavis said, “The state should have considered establishing a civic body for all the 27 villages with proper planning instead of dividing them. Lack of planning will prove to be a major disaster in the future.”

In the wake of the KDMC polls to be held later this year, the state had in June passed a notification to keep the remaining nine of the 27 villages within the civic body.