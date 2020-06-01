e-paper
Kalyan-Dombivli records highest single-day jump of 62 cases

cities Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:12 IST
Sajana Nambiar
The twin cities of Kalyan-Dombivli recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Monday. With 62 new cases, the tally of positive cases in the city is 1,096. Two deaths were also reported on Monday, taking the death toll to 31.

In the newly recorded cases, seven patients are senior citizens.

A 70-year-old woman from Titwala and 65-year-old man from Bail Bazaar in Kalyan (West) are the recent deaths. As per the health department of KDMC, the woman had fever since May 25 and she went to Rukminibai hospital in Dombivli. She was sent to Sion hospital, where her test was carried out. She died on Sunday and her report came the same day, showing her Covid positive.

The 65-year-old man was suffering from diabetes and hypertension. He had fever since May 28. He went to Meera hospital in Kalyan from where he was sent to Sion hospital. He died the next day and his report on Sunday showed he was Covid positive.

“Both patients had high fever,” said an officer from health department of KDMC.

Sports complex to turn into care centre

The KDMC will use its Savlaram Krida Sankul (sports complex) in Dombivli MIDC for Covid care centre. On Monday, the civic chief Vijay Suryavanshi, officials and doctors inspected the on-going work.

A total of 200 beds will be set up at the centre. Ten beds will be set up as semi ICU (intensive care unit) for critical patients. The work at the centre is expected to be completed by June 8.

“With the increasing cases in Kalyan-Dombivli, we need to be ready with more beds and facilities. The sports complex was shut since lockdown. We have decided to use its space for Covid patients,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC

