Kalyan-Dombivli residents face water, power problem

cities

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:05 IST

The twin cities of Kalyan-Dombivli reported 109 incidents of tree fall since Tuesday night.

Although the city received 15mm rainfall, residents living near the creek and in unsafe buildings were shifted to a safer place on Wednesday morning, ahead of cyclone Nisarga’s landfall.

Power and water cuts were also reported in several parts of the city.

“By Wednesday evening, we removed 59 trees and the work is on to clear the rest. No one was injured,” said Dilip Gund, chief fire officer, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Fifteen trees were uprooted at Palava city in Dombivli. Seven tree fall incidents were reported in Dombivli. A tree fell at Pendsenagar, leading to a wall collapse at a housing society. A car was damaged in the incident, said fire officials.

“It will take at least four days to remove the fallen trees,” said a fire officer from Kalyan.

Three families living in a dangerous building at Rambaug in Kalyan (West) were shifted to safer place by the civic body, 25 families living in chawls near Kalyan creek and 36 families from Dombivli creek were also shifted to civic schools. The civic body also carried out announcements in low lying and landslide prone areas like Waldhuni and Netivli asking the residents to move away from their houses and take shelter in the space allotted by the civic body.

Around 100 residents, who live in unsafe structures in Dombivli, were also shifted to civic schools.

“We had shifted them as a precautionary measure,” said a senior officer of KDMC, who did not wish to be named.

Power supply was disrupted in several areas in Kalyan and Dombivli.

“Since Tuesday night, there has been irregular power supply,” said Rakesh Patil, a resident of Khadakpada, Kalyan (West).

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited), Kalyan division, said they had to shut down electricity as a safety measure. “The downpour since Wednesday morning caused several technical issues in the power supply lines. We had to shut power supply in several parts as precautionary measures,” said an officer of MSEDCL

Some parts of Kalyan did not get proper water supply. Barave water treatment plant was disrupted on Tuesday night because of electricity problem. It took almost 16 hours to restart the water treatment plant and the water supply was back to normal on Wednesday evening.