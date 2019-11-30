e-paper
Kalyan firing: Another arms supplier held

cities Updated: Nov 30, 2019 20:32 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Hindustantimes
         

In a breakthrough in the Kalyan cable operator firing case, the Thane anti-extortion cell (AEC) has arrested another supplier of illegal weapons. The arrested accused Ajay Sharma, 28, is a friend of Abdul Patel alias Munna, who had provided the weapon to the contract killers in the firing case.

On November 25, AEC had cracked the case of firing on a cable operator in Kalyan and arrested six accused. The contract to kill the cable operator, Guddu Munawar Majid, 39, who escaped with injuries, was given by his brother-in-law who alleged that Majid was cheating on his sister and splurged her money on dance bars.

The AEC arrested Patel last week for supplying the gun to the contract killers. “While our officers were investigating Patel, we found details about Sharma. Further investigation revealed that these two accused operate a business of supplying illegal weapons. The two are friends and used to bring weapons from Uttar Pradesh to sell them to criminals here.”

Kothmire added, “We received a tip-off about his presence near Dudh Naka in Kalyan. We laid a trap and arrested him and seized one pistol and two cartridges worth ₹25,000. He will be in custody till December 2”.

