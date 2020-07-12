Kalyan hospital fined ₹5K for dumping biomedical waste in residential area

cities

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 00:18 IST

The waste management department of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on a Covid-19 hospital at Kalyan’s Tilak Chowk on Saturday, after a video, showing hospital staffers dumping medical waste on road was shot by locals and sent to the civic body.

“Locals complained about the waste being dumped outside the Covid-19 hospital, following which our team reached the spot and found used plates and hand gloves from a bin nearby. We have fined the hospital ₹5,000 for it. Covid-19 hospitals are allowed to dump any waste from the facility at public places,” said Ramdar Kokare, deputy commissioner, KDMC.

On Wednesday, residents living around the hospital had opposed the civic body’s decision to take over the hospital for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

“This is why we opposed the decision to use the hospital as a Covid-19 facility. If medical waste is dumped openly, it may lead to spread of infection,” a resident of the area, who did not wish to be named, said.

In a similar incident, locals from Dombivli MIDC Phase-2 complained that red-coloured bags containing bio-medical waste was dumped on the service road of Durvakur Hall. According to Kokare, biomedical waste is dumped in red bags.

Social activist Mangesh Koyande,38, took pictures of the bags after learning about the incident and complained about it to the civic body.

“I have noticed that from the past six days, that sacks containing PPE [personal protective equipment] kits and other biomedical waste were being dumped in the area. I have asked the civic body to take strict action against those responsible,” said Koyande.

“As soon as we received the complaint, my team visited the spot and cleared the bags. We are also trying to find out who is dumping the waste at open spaces and will take a strict action against those responsible,” said Kokare.