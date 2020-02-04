e-paper
Kalyan: Organiser booked for flouting noise norms

cities Updated: Feb 04, 2020 00:12 IST
Bazarpeth Police on Monday booked the organiser of a protest that has been called the Shaheen Bagh of Kalyan, as well as the owner of a loudspeaker after a complaint that noise pollution norms were violated. The state electricity board also cut off supply to the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) ground in Govindwadi on Monday where protesters have gathered since January 22, for an indefinite protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and other related measures proposed by the Centre.

A case was filed on Monday, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act, against Goldi Sayyed, organiser of the protest at Govindwadi, and the owner of a loudspeaker, whose name is not revealed. Head constable Suresh Patil of Bazarpeth police station said, “The protest was being carried out without permission. They were supposed to stop loudspeakers by 10pm. However, it continues till 11.55pm. Through loudspeakers, information on CAA and NRC is given to protesters. Since it was a violation of noise pollution norms, an offence has been registered.”

Assistant commissioner of police AT Powar had told HT last week that this particular protest was allowed to continue despite the lack of permissions because it was peaceful and not causing public disturbance. Investigating officer Rajendra Ahire said, “The investigation is on and our officials will keep a watch on activities at the ground.”

Protester Salim Shaikh, 22, has denied the allegations. “The loud speakers are turned off exactly after 10pm,” said Shaikh. He confirmed that the protest would continue at the same venue.

On Monday evening, hundreds of protesters gathered at the site with torches and mobile flashlights after Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) cut off power supply to the ground. Sunil Kakde, section engineer, MSEDCL, said the organiser had taken permission for only three days. “We have decided to continue the protest, even if there is no light,” said Saheena Khan,45, one of the protesters.

