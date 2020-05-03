Kalyan police make list of 7,500 migrant workers to be sent home

cities

Updated: May 03, 2020 23:20 IST

Kalyan zone 3 police have prepared a list of around 7,500 migrant workers who were stranded in Kalyan Dombivli due to the lockdown and are willing to travel to their hometown.

“We have prepared a list of more than 7,500 workers, divided them based on their states and collected their information. The process of finalising the list is at an initial stage. It will take a few more days to send them home,” said Vivek Pansare, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Kalyan zone 3.

Of the 7,500 migrants, 210 are from Madhya Pradesh, 3,145 from Uttar Pradesh, 1,725 from Jharkhand, 100 from Gujarat, 88 from Rajasthan, 222 from Telangana, 12 from Orissa, 766 from Bihar, 300 from Karnataka, 481 from west Bengal while the rest from other states.

Once the list is finalised, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will carry out medical check-up of these migrants to ensure they are healthy and have not contracted the Covid-19. Following the check-up, the registration will be done online. Meanwhile, ward officials will also check if the workers are from non-containment zones and certify them accordingly.

“After these procedures, they can be allowed to travel to their hometown. The civic body will start conducting medical check-up in one or two days. Most of these workers live at construction sites, but we have found 250 workers who did not have a shelter. All of them are being provided with food by the civic body,” said Pansare.

Meanwhile, around 75 migrant workers from Mahatma Phule police jurisdiction have hired three buses to travel to their hometown in Rajasthan and Gujarat. A senior inspector from Mahatma Phule police station said, “We are carrying out medical check-ups of these workers. As they have arranged the buses, once the check-up is done the ward officer will provide them with no objection certificates for travel. If the process gets complete, they can leave from Kalyan in the night.”

1,000 people given forms at Vashi police station

Around a 1,000 migrant workers, cancer patients and others wanting to travel to their hometowns gathered at Vashi police station ground on Sunday to get forms. The forms are to be submitted by Monday, following which travel passes will be issued to the migrants.

Sanjeev Dhumal, senior inspector at Vashi police station, said, “The migrant workers will have choose a group leader who has to take their responsibility in submitting the forms.” He added police officers ensured the assembled migrants follow social distancing and provided them with water.

(With inputs from G Mohiuddin Jeddy)