Kalyan RTO gets 7 vehicle inspectors to ease burden

cities Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:56 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

Kalyan Regional Transport Office (RTO) has appointed additional assistant vehicle inspectors, taking the total number to nine. The hiring will lessen the burden on the existing officials.

It will speed up the process of issuing licence. The officials will check violations, keep track of errant auto drivers and impose fine.

The RTO office had only two inspectors.

According to an official, Kalyan RTO had been demanding more inspectors for the past few months.

“The increase in the assistant inspectors will definitely help the Kalyan RTO to speed up work,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy RTO, Kalyan.

The RTO in Kalyan caters to Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badalpur, Shahad, Titwala and Murbad.

People visit the RTO for license renewal, number plates, seized vehicles, driving test, transfer of vehicle, registration and other work.

“Among the newly appointed assistant vehicle inspectors, five have already joined work. The others are undergoing training and will join work soon,” added Sasane.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 00:56 IST

