Home / Cities / Kalyan, Thane markets to be shifted to open spaces

Kalyan, Thane markets to be shifted to open spaces

cities Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:05 IST
The wholesale market will be shifted from Kalyan APMC market from Friday. Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to shift wholesale traders to open spaces in the city to prevent crowding at the market.

The onion-potato market will be set up at Mumbai university sub-centre ground at Gandhare, Kalyan (West), fruit traders will operate at Wayle Nagar ground in Kalyan (West) and vegetable traders will set up market at Maxi ground in Rambaug, Kalyan (West).

“We have decided to completely stop operations at the APMC market,” said a KDMC official.

In Thane,​ the wholesale Jambli Naka market is crowded even during. Civic commissioner Vijay Singhal did a survey of the market and saw that no one was following social distancing.

A TMC official said, “We are shifting the market to Parsik Retibunder, Pokharan Road No 1, Highland Ground and Borivade ground on Ghodbunder Road. We will provide basic facilities in these areas to set up the market.”

