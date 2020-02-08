Kamothe man loses ₹1.5 lakh in card fraud

cities

A 48-year-old Kamothe resident was robbed of ₹1.5 lakh after a man posing as PayTM executive took remote access of his mobile phone and stole money using his credit card and debit card.

On Thursday, Ramvir Singh received a message to update his PayTM account’s KYC details. Later, a man called Singh and introduced himself as an executive from the PayTM customer care. The caller told Singh that his credit card and debit card details need to be updated.

“He directed Singh to download a remote access application called ‘TeamViewer QS’ from the Google Playstore. After gaining access of his phone through the application, he went through Singh’s phone contents and then told him to click photos of his ICICI bank credit card from the front and back,” said an officer from NRI police station.

The caller asked Singh about the balance in his credit card. When he told him he has ₹1.25 lakh limit, the accused completed financial transactions. After reaching the credit card limit, the caller disconnected the call and called Singh again a few minutes later, this time asking for his Union Bank of India’s debit card details.

Since he had the remote access of Singh’s phone, he kept deleting the messages so that the complainant would not know his money was being withdrawn.

The accused withdrew ₹25,000 from his debit card and cheated Singh of ₹1.5 lakh. When Singh checked his account later, he realised he had been cheated.

The police have registered a case of cheating under sections of Indian Penal Code Information Technology Act.