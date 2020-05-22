e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Kangra administration launches e-portal for early detection of Covid-19 cases

Kangra administration launches e-portal for early detection of Covid-19 cases

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Kangra district administration launched a web portal on Thursday to help in early detection of Covid-19 cases and boost efforts to fight the disease, officials said.

The e-service called Early Notification and Detection of Covid-19 (EndCovid) was conceptualised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and can be accessed on https://endcovidkangra.com.

Deputy commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said that as the name itself suggests, this system gave a fillip to the efforts of the district administration in early detection of potential Covid-19 suspects.

All information received on the portal is being kept confidential. The bilingual form will also help Hindi speaking people to easily understand the guidelines given on it.

He said that influenza-like symptoms are indicative of Covid-19 infection and hence, it becomes important to trace, track and treat persons with such symptoms in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Once the data is submitted on the portal it is re-directed to the health department and a team of health officials will contact the patient at the earliest.

If Covid-19 infection is suspected, a sample of the patient will be sent for testing. In case of very mild or mild symptoms, the patient will be advised to stay at home in a separate room until the health officials reach out to them.

In case the condition becomes severe before the visit of the health team, the patients are advised to visit the nearest flu and fever clinic.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In