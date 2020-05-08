Kangra admn to step up vigil against home-quarantined persons via surveillance software

cities

The Kangra administration and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) have developed HP entry-cum-surveillance software to keep track of people entering the district and people under home quarantine do not flout the norms of isolation.

Kangra DC Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said that they will urge the Union ministry of electronics and information technology for the adoption of the software at a national level.

He said that while the administration is facilitating people who wish to return home, effective surveillance becomes even more important to ensure that people stay in quarantine for the prescribed period after their arrival.

For this purpose, Prajapati said the district administration has developed an integrated HP entry-cum-surveillance software for tracking the movement of such people after they enter the state.

Additional DC Raghav Sharma, who led the team that developed the software, said that the software is being used in Kangra district only.

Elaborating about its functioning, Sharma said that anyone who wishes to return to Himachal has to apply on https://hpkangra.nic.in/curfewpasskangra/ and upload scanned documents including an identity card and supporting document for purpose of the visit.

Details of co-travelers are also needed to be filled online. The whole process is linked to the Aarogya Setu app which sends a green or red alert on the bases of personal information filled by the applicant.

“This is also a workflow-based system that redirects all the applications to sub-divisional magistrates of the concerned area,” said Sharma. The system also keeps a check number of passes issued per day.

Once a person gets permission to enter the state, all their details and that of co-travelers are redirected to the field staff in the concerned area.

The same software is used to assign such person a surveillance officer or direct them to go into home quarantine or institutional quarantine, and discharge certificate. The surveillance officer uses the application to file daily follow up of the quarantined person including if they jump quarantine.

In case a person is tested Covid-19 positive, then all their travel history including the vehicle used is available on the application which can further be used to trace the primary contacts outside or within the state.