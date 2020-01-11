Kanpur boy boards train to Ludhiana in a huff, rescued

cities

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:47 IST

A nine-year-old boy who had fled from his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city was rescued from near Clock Tower on Friday.

Peeved with his father’s scolding, the boy had boarded a train to Ludhiana and reached the city on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the boy was sent to Sri Bala Ji Prem Ashram, Lalton Kalan, in Ludhiana on the instructions of the District Child Welfare Committee.

Arshdeep Singh, co-ordinator, Childline, Ludhiana, said on Friday, they received an alert from a city resident on the helpline number 1098 about the boy.

“During counselling, the boy revealed that his father had scolded him a few days ago. Upset due to this, he boarded a train from Kanpur and reached Ludhiana on Wednesday,” Arshdeep said.

He said after reaching the Ludhiana railway station, the boy walked out of the station premises and approached some people near Clock Tower for help.

“As the child was distressed and crying, and unable to share any details, the people he approached took him to their house. Eventually, when he revealed that he had come from Kanpur, they alerted the Childline helpline on Friday,” the coordinator said.

He said following this, they informed the Division Number 1 station house officer (SHO), who got the boy medically examined and notified the District Child Welfare Committee. He added that the Ludhiana police had notified their counterparts in Kanpur to trace the boy’s parents.