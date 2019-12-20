Kanpur police to probe intelligence failure

cities

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 23:04 IST

Caught off- guard by a massive procession and the outbreak of violence in Kanpur on Friday, the police would now order an inquiry into the failure of the local intelligence unit.

Senior superintendent of police Anant Deo said he may go for an inquiry into how the intelligence could not gauge the situation.

The police were flummoxed when, after Friday prayers, small groups of people coming from lanes and by-lanes joined the protest march from Halim Muslim College, which kept growing bigger.

People packed a stretch of four kilometres on both sides of an 80-foot wide road. Processions from far- off pockets such as Jajmau, Babupurwa, Ajitgunj, Shujatgunj, Nawab Sahab Ka Hata in Gwaltoli moved out on the road to join the main march from Halim college.

Police officials said the scenario that unfolded after 2pm was completely different from what they had assessed. The pfficials had started reaching out to clerics and those with influence in the Muslim community on Thursday night.

Calls were issued from the three shahr qazis that no protest would be held and they assured the authorities that Friday would pass off peacefully.

Police were surprised and believe the protest was a planned one. The way people mobilised was not possible without proper planning, they felt.

“The pattern suggests it was all planned. We are working on it,” the SSP said.