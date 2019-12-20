e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Cities / Kanpur police to probe intelligence failure

Kanpur police to probe intelligence failure

cities Updated: Dec 20, 2019 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Caught off- guard by a massive procession and the outbreak of violence in Kanpur on Friday, the police would now order an inquiry into the failure of the local intelligence unit.

Senior superintendent of police Anant Deo said he may go for an inquiry into how the intelligence could not gauge the situation.

The police were flummoxed when, after Friday prayers, small groups of people coming from lanes and by-lanes joined the protest march from Halim Muslim College, which kept growing bigger.

People packed a stretch of four kilometres on both sides of an 80-foot wide road. Processions from far- off pockets such as Jajmau, Babupurwa, Ajitgunj, Shujatgunj, Nawab Sahab Ka Hata in Gwaltoli moved out on the road to join the main march from Halim college.

Police officials said the scenario that unfolded after 2pm was completely different from what they had assessed. The pfficials had started reaching out to clerics and those with influence in the Muslim community on Thursday night.

Calls were issued from the three shahr qazis that no protest would be held and they assured the authorities that Friday would pass off peacefully.

Police were surprised and believe the protest was a planned one. The way people mobilised was not possible without proper planning, they felt.

“The pattern suggests it was all planned. We are working on it,” the SSP said.

top news
Seven killed as violence rocks several UP districts after Friday prayers
Seven killed as violence rocks several UP districts after Friday prayers
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
Fadnavis skips customary photo session with CM at the state legislature
Fadnavis skips customary photo session with CM at the state legislature
Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented
Nitish Kumar drops Bihar from NRC list, asks why should it be implemented
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities