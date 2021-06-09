Kanpur road accident: Yogi Adityanath announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to families of those killed in Kanpur road accident. He also expressed condolence and said officials have been directed to conduct an investigation to find the cause of the accident.

At least 17 people were killed and 20 other sustained injuries after a Delhi-bound bus collided with an auto in Sachendi area of Kanpur district late on Tuesday evening.

"My heart is stirred by the road accident that took place in the Sachendi area of Kanpur. My condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," Adityanath said on Twitter.

कानपुर के सचेंडी क्षेत्र में हुई एक सड़क दुर्घटना से मन द्रवित है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति तथा घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 9, 2021





"The families of those killed in the accident will be given financial help of ₹2 lakh each. Along with this, the higher officials have been ordered to reach the spot and provide proper treatment to the injured and investigate the cause of the accident and submit the report," he said in subsequent tweet.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the road accident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedy.

Union home minister Amit Shah also condoled the deaths and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the road accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Shah tweeted.

According to the police, the bus was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi and collided with an auto coming from the opposite direction. The injured were taken to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, said police.

Kanpur Outer’s superintendent of police Ashtbhuja Prasad Singh said a speeding bus hit a loader, which fell on the other side of the highway, while the bus overturned and fell into a ditch. Inspector General (Kanpur) Mohit Aggarwal said while 16 were brought dead to the hospital, one died during treatment.

The collision was so strong that almost all passengers of the bus got trapped and sustained serious injuries, the SP said.