Kanpur’s first triple talaq case registered, husband taken into custody

lucknow

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:18 IST

The first case under the new triple talaq law in Kanpur was registered at the Chakeri police station here late on Tuesday night, said police. The accused husband, Sajid Nafees, was taken into custody, they said.

“The triple talaq bill was passed only recently. We will initiate any action in the matter after consulting legal experts,” said police station in-charge Ranjeet Rai.

Police said the aggrieved wife, identified as Faria, alleged that her husband beat her up and tortured her as she could not “give him a child”.

“Her father, Anjum Nayyar, lodged the police complaint. The complainant said that before pronouncing instant triple talaq on Tuesday, Faria’s husband, Nafees, badly thrashed her. Nayyar said he had to go to their house to try and mediate in the issue but Nafees, allegedly, manhandled him as well,” said Rai.

Nayyar, a resident of Bansmandi, said he married his daughter to Nafees, a resident of Jajmau, in 2007. Ever since then, he said, Faria had been tortured over the issue of not being able to bear a child.

Police said the complainant even gave Faria his son from his second wife so that she would not be harassed any further over the issue, however, nothing changed.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 18:02 IST