Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

Kargil to Kohima: 4,500-km ‘glory run’ to mark 20 yrs of Vijay Diwas

cities Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The air warriors on their journey
The air warriors on their journey(Sourced)
         

LUCKNOW To commemorate 20 years of ‘Vijay Diwas’, the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel are on a 4,500-km journey from Kargil to Kohima. A group of 25 air warriors, which is part of the ‘Ultra Marathon – Glory Run’, will reach Lucknow on Thursday evening.

The aim of the expedition is to promote awareness about the pedestrian safety and to spread the word of cleanliness among the masses. “It is a way to pay tribute to the bravehearts who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the country,” a defence personnel said.

The marathon commenced on September 21 from Drass. It went through Kargil, Leh, Dalhousie, Pathankot, Amritsar, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Bareilly.

On arrival at Bareilly, the team was welcomed by Group Capt PA Shah VM and Station Commander Air Force Station, Bareilly. After a brief stay, the air warriors were seen off by Group Captain PA Shah.

The group will reach Lucknow on Thursday evening. On Friday, the air warriors will leave for Gorakhpur, Darbhangam Bagdogra, Hasimara, Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, Dimapur and Kohima.

On their visit to Lucknow, the group will be felicitated by a local cycling group—Cyclopedia that would also accompany them till Barabanki.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 23:14 IST

