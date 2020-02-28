Karnal firing: 2 held; were hired by slain sarpanch’s son, say cops

cities

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:05 IST

Days after unidentified assailants opened fire in Anjanthali village of Karnal village, injuring five persons, police on Friday arrested two suspects for their involvement in the crime.

They have been identified as Vinod Kumar and Gaurav Kumar, both residents of the same village where the firing took place.

Karnal deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Virender Saini said the shooters were hired by Sagar Kumar, son of former Anjanthali sarpanch Suresh Kumar alias Babli, who was shot dead in July 2018.

Conspiracy hatched in US

The DSP said that Babli’s son Sagar, who now lives in the United States of America (USA), had hatched the conspiracy to kill Kapil — the prime accused in his father’s murder — who was currently out on bail.

“The arrested accused helped in providing information and location of Kapil to the shooters, who are yet to be arrested,” he added.

‘Taking help of Interpol to trace other accused’

DSP Saini said investigation was underway and efforts were being made to arrest the remaining accused with the help of Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization), an intergovernmental body.

The said firing had taken place on February 20, wherein five persons, including Kapil, sustained bullet injuries. Kapil is still undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police have booked the assailants under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.

The police have also brought Babli’s brother Naresh Anjanthali, who was in jail in a firing case in Jhanjari village, on a production warrant for questioning.

The arrested accused have been sent in three-day police remand, the DSP said.