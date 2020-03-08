Karnala sanctuary to remain shut for 2 days

cities

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 23:48 IST

The Karnala Bird Sanctuary at Panvel, will remain closed on March 10 and 11 for visitors on the occasion of Holi. Pradeep Chavan, forest official of the sanctuary, said, “Every year we shut the sanctuary during Holi for the safety of the birds. And this year too we have done the same. We don’t want people to disturb the birds or bring in colour to this protected area.”

All those who are planning to visit the sanctuary can plan their visit after March 11.

Sudipta Rane, 35 an environmentalist and bird lover, said, “Holi is not a festival for birds and animals. People put colour on animals and birds which is very harmful. The colours have toxic chemicals, and hence, it is a good idea to shut the sanctuary to ensure that birds are not harmed.”