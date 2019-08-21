Kartarpur corridor: MHA officials unhappy with slow pace of construction

cities

After the state government expressed its displeasure over the slow pace of construction at the integrated check post (ICP), a delegation from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) held a two-hour long meeting with officials of different government agencies and the private contractors engaged in the construction here on Wednesday..

The delegation was led by additional secretary Gobind Mohan and the meeting was attending by Akhil Saxena, a member of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), which has been entrusted by the Union government to establish the ICP through a Mumbai-based firm, Shapoorji Pallonji group (SP Group), Jeetendra Singh, vice-president of Ceigall India Limited, which is constructing the corridor road, Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Vipul Ujwal and Dera Baba Nanak SDM Gursimran Singh.

MHA officials also expressed displeasure over the pace of work and later asked the Mumbai-based Construction Company to immediately increase its work force to ensure the timely completion of the ICP.

The Kartarpur corridor project is divided into two parts, the multi-storied ICP, which is being constructed on a 50 acre piece of land and the 4.6-km road leading to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan.

An official of the construction company, on the condition of anonymity, said the roof of the ICP, which is going to be dome-shaped, is being built in New Delhi. “It is huge. It will be brought from the national capital in parts and installed before August 31. We are trying to ensure that everything falls in place before the deadline.”

The Union government has also asked the LPAI to construct a steel replica of ‘Ik Onkar’ at the starting point of the passage. During this meeting, it was decided that a total of 21 inscription stones will be installed on specific locations on the route of the corridor. NHAI was asked to provide two exit points to the terminal. Bhupinder Singh, a representative of the Indian Army, was asked to construct a drain near the ICP. MHA officials said they will hold regular meetings to review the progress of the work.

