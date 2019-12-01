Kartarpur pilgrims not being charged facilitation fee: CM

chandigarh

Dec 01, 2019

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday made it clear that devotees applying online to visit Kartarpur Sahib were not being charged by the Sewa Kendras set up by the state government and said anyone asked to pay any fee should inform his office directly.

Reacting to reports of pilgrims beings charged some kind of facilitation fee for applying through the online portal at the Sewa Kendras, the CM said there was no question of charging the devotees and the application process was totally free of cost.

If any specific complaint is received by the state government, he would ensure strict action against the officials found guilty of such misconduct, which would be a total violation of his government’s decision to provide free application service to the devotees, said the CM.

Pointing out that he had been personally opposing the $20 fee imposed by Pakistan government for devotees travelling to the historic Gurdwara through the Kartarpur Corridor, the chief minister said the imposition of any fee for such purpose was totally against the religious tenets of Sikhism.

The Sewa Kendras, said the CM, had been issued detailed guidelines for facilitating and processing online applications of those desirous of visiting Kartarpur gurdwara. These guidelines did not include any facilitation fee, he said, adding that he would take serious note of any violation of these guidelines.