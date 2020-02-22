Kartarpur remark row: Book DGP for hurting Sikh sentiments: Takht

cities

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:05 IST

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta’s purported statement on Kartarpur Corridor has kicked up a storm with opposition parties and Sikh bodies, including the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, demanding registration of a case against him and clarification from chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

In a section of the media on Friday, the DGP raised questions over Pakistan’s intent in agreeing to throw open the Kartarpur Corridor. He said the visa-free passage cleared for Sikh pilgrims was a huge security challenge from terrorism point of view.

Condemning the DGP’s remarks, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said Gupta has hurt sentiments of the Sikhs and a case should be registered against him. The jathedar, who is on Pakistan tour, was at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, on Saturday.

“If a Muslim does not become a terrorist after visiting Mecca, a Hindu does not become a terrorist by visiting Hindu shrines, including Katas Raj Temples in Pakistan, and a Christian does not become so by visiting Jerusalem, how could a Sikh become a terrorist by visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur?, questioned the jathedar.

CAPT, DGP SINGING SAME TUNE: SGPC

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Gobind Singh Longowal said he (Gupta) and the CM are singing the same tune on the Kartarpur Corridor. He said the CM and the DGP are trying to defaming Sikhs.

Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal and radical Sikh organisation Dal Khalsa also lodged a protest over DGP’s remark.

A CONSPIRACY AGAINST SIKHS: SIRSA

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa termed it a deep-rooted conspiracy against Sikhs and said the Congress government wants the corridor closed.

SAD SEEKS CLARIFICATION FROM CM

Reacting sharply to the DGP’s remarks, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sought a clarification from the CM within 24 hours. Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia said if the clarification was not issued, the party will stall proceedings of the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha on February 24.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said: “The statement poses a threat to the country’s unity and integrity. An FIR should be registered against Gupta and the CM should immediately sack him.”

Former deputy speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh has also condemned DGP for his statement.

PARGAT TOO FLAYS STATEMENT

Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantt and former India hockey captain Pargat Singh also criticised the DGP’s statement and said: “If he has been misquoted, the government should issue a clarification as it is a very sensitive issue”.

NO RELIGIOUS CONNOTATION, SAYS DGP

Responding to the criticism over his statement, DGP Dinkar Gupta said he was being “misunderstood or wilfully misconstrued” as his remarks strictly pertained the security and safety of Punjab and India.

“I rejoiced at the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, which has fulfilled the decades-old aspirations of millions of devotees like myself all over the world who profess their faith in Guru Nanak Dev Ji and his divine teachings,” the DGP said in a statement.

As the DGP of the state, which is faced with continuing battle against violent extremism that continues to be funded and supported from across the border, he cannot overemphasise the need to remain vigilant, said Gupta.

“I only red-flagged the obvious potential for misuse by elements notorious for their hostility towards India and their effort to exploit every opportunity, even the most pious one, to disturb peace and communal harmony”, he said.