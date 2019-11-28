e-paper
Katraj Zoo building Rs 4-crore enclosures to house giant Indian squirrel, leopard and jungle cat

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:04 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
PUNE Three new animal enclosures will be added to the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park to make a home for three new animal species to be added in early 2020.

The zoo currently has 440 animals and 65 species, including a royal Bengal tiger. 

The giant Indian squirrel, a leopard and a jungle cat are the three new arrivals for which the Central Zoo Authority, has sanctioned the designs for the enclosures.

“These enclosures are of 120 sqm, each, built and designed as per guidelines, alongwith permissions from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC),” said Dr Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi zoological park. 

“We plan to have the new animals on display in March 2020,” added Dr Jadhav.

The total expenditure of these new enclosures is approximately Rs 4 crore.

Dr Jadhav said the focus is on bringing exotic animals to the zoo to increase the number of visitors.

Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park

130 acres

440 animals, including Royal Bengal tiger

Financial aid from Central Zoo authority

Member of International species information system, an NGO involved in zoological data collection across 800 zoos and aquariums in 80 countries. 

