Kaushal’s nephew, who supplied illegal arms to the gang members, arrested

The police, on Thursday night, arrested the 25-year-old nephew of gangster Kaushal, from the city’s railway station for his alleged involvement in shootings at several sweets and bakery shops in Gurugram this year, said the police.

The accused was identified as Sanjeet Chikkara alias Bhagat Singh, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar. The police have allegedly recovered five country-made pistols and three live cartridges from his possession. The police said that Chikkara had threatened owners of several sweets shops, including two popular ones in Om Nagar and Sector 46 this year.

Bijender Hooda, inspector (crime investigation unit), who is interrogating Kaushal, said that he was the main person who was supplying illegal arms and ammunition to the gang for the past four years. “He used to buy country-made pistols from Nuh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on the direction of Kaushal,” he said.

The police said Kaushal who is being interrogated by the crime team had revealed his name and had shared all the details with the police. “Kaushal has also identified all of his gang members, their role in the cases of murders, kidnapping and extortion registered in Haryana, as well as their hideouts. We are tracking their mobile numbers and conducting raids at suspected locations to arrest them,” said Hooda.

The police said Chikkara used to target the victims after he received a go-ahead from Kaushal, who shared their pictures with him and asked him to threaten them. He had also told him to open fire at the shops whose owners denied to pay protection money.

Chikkara was also allegedly involved in the murder of 40-year-old man, Vijay Batra alias Tantrik, outside a condominium on Sohna Road on February 22, after he refused to pay ₹60 lakh to Kaushal that he lost in gambling, said the police. Chikkara was produced in a court on Friday and sent to police custody for three days.

The police will produce Kaushal before the district and sessions court on Saturday after five days of extended police remand.

Kaushal was brought to the city by the Gurugram police from Faridabad on September 7 and was produced in the court. He has more than 200 cases of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, extortion, and life threats registered against him in Haryana.

