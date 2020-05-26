KDMC asks housing societies to screen residents

cities

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Tuesday sent notices to housing societies to purchase pulse oximeter and thermal scanning gun and screen all residents.

The housing society committee members have to maintain health record of all residents and ensure timely medical help to all.

“We have issued a detailed instruction to the housing societies. They need to maintain a record of each resident. This will make our work easier too,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.

The KDMC notice states that each society has to choose volunteers who will visit every flat and screen residents. They have to keep a track of everyday readings and if someone shows any symptoms, they have to alert the KDMC through the helpline numbers.

A separate list of senior citizens, differently abled and those who have diabetes, hypertension, cancer or undergoing dialysis has to be prepared.

Not all housing societies are keen on the new initiative.

“Although this is a positive move from KDMC, we are not sure if we have sufficient manpower to conduct such tests daily. Most of our residents are senior citizens or working couples who work from home. We will try our best to implement it,” said Alok Mitra, secretary of Sunshine Court, Kalyan West.