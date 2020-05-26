e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / KDMC asks housing societies to screen residents

KDMC asks housing societies to screen residents

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 21:22 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) on Tuesday sent notices to housing societies to purchase pulse oximeter and thermal scanning gun and screen all residents.

The housing society committee members have to maintain health record of all residents and ensure timely medical help to all.

“We have issued a detailed instruction to the housing societies. They need to maintain a record of each resident. This will make our work easier too,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.

The KDMC notice states that each society has to choose volunteers who will visit every flat and screen residents. They have to keep a track of everyday readings and if someone shows any symptoms, they have to alert the KDMC through the helpline numbers.

A separate list of senior citizens, differently abled and those who have diabetes, hypertension, cancer or undergoing dialysis has to be prepared.

Not all housing societies are keen on the new initiative.

“Although this is a positive move from KDMC, we are not sure if we have sufficient manpower to conduct such tests daily. Most of our residents are senior citizens or working couples who work from home. We will try our best to implement it,” said Alok Mitra, secretary of Sunshine Court, Kalyan West.

top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
SC hits reset on stand over plight of migrant workers, sends notice to govt
SC hits reset on stand over plight of migrant workers, sends notice to govt
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In