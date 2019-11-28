KDMC claims zero open defecation, residents disagree

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:41 IST

The state government has given Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) the status of being free from open defecation but residents beg to differ, pointing out areas that still need attention from the civic body.

“We have made use of the Central as well as state government’s funds to provide public toilets across the city. We received letters from ward level officers about making their area free from open defecation. Measures have been taken; hence the Quality Council of India came forward for inspection. They were taken to various areas in Titwala, Barave, and Adharwadi for the quality check, based on which we have received this status,” said Govind Bodke, commissioner, KDMC.

Ward officers, however, have denied providing any letters to the KDMC during the standing committee meeting last year.

“During the meeting, it was suggested that the KDMC participate to get the open defecation-free status from the state government. The committee also showcased letters they claimed were from various ward officers stating that their wards are open defecation-free. However, no such letters were given by the ward officers and this created controversy,” said a ward officer on condition of anonymity.

“The quality check experts were only taken to public toilets that continue to be in good shape. The ones with a restroom and those that are maintained were showcased. This status has been received based on these false perceptions,” said Sunil Aggrawal, citizen activist, Dombivli.

Activist Vishwanath Biwalkar said that many places near the railway tracks and open nullahs are still being used as sites for open defecation.

“The stench is too much to handle and it becomes very difficult to walk on some footpaths that are adjacent to public toilets as they are not maintained properly,” he said.

Recently, residents of Govindwadi had protested outside the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation headquarters, claiming that they continue to step out early in the mornings to defecate in the open. Women residents especially were facing issues due to a lack of public toilets in the vicinity.

“Provisions for public toilets have been made in all areas and ward wise; if there are any problems in these public toilets it is the ward officer’s responsibility. In many places the locals are not aware or are not using the toilets properly. We shall look into the problems faced by the locals and ensure they are solved at the earliest,” said Bodke.