KDMC cracks whip on tax defaulters

KDMC cracks whip on tax defaulters

cities Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:30 IST
Kalyan:

The tax department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) sealed the office and gates of two buildings of Nirmal Lifestyle housing complex in Vadavali, Kalyan, on Friday for not paying ₹17.14 crore property tax.

The civic body took action against 111 properties in its 10 wards.

The tax department also served notice to two people who own 10 properties for defaulting taxes to the tune of ₹8.65 lakh and ₹76.61 lakh and sealed the 10 rooms.

A notice was served to Mandakini realters in Titwala for not paying ₹35.75 lakh tax. “We have sealed these properties and served notices to owners. We appeal to people to not buy or invest in these properties,” said Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer, KDMC.

