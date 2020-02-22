KDMC forms squad to keep skywalk, roads hawker-free

cities

A day after Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) removed hawkers from roads and skywalks, residents and commuters said space at Kalyan and Dombivli stations were freed up for pedestrians.

The presence of encroachment vans at regular intervals in these areas ensured that hawkers did not return to the spots around the station area.

On Thursday, KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi suspended three officers for inefficiency in solving the hawker menace on station premises.

“Most of these hawkers are not locals; they come from Badlapur, Mumbra, Diva and other areas. Therefore, they are bound to look for alternative options if we continue to stop them from encroaching the skywalk and footpaths. We have formed a squad which works on a rotational basis. The officials are present at the entry points of all skywalks and are keeping watch on footpaths as well. If they notice any movement of hawkers, they will call the anti-encroachment van,” said Suryavanshi.

They will supervise these areas for three months until the hawkers are completely evicted from the station premises.

“Next week, we will also have a comprehensive review meeting to understand the hawker allocation policy and its progress. I have only taken the first step towards providing local residents their space on footpaths and skywalks,” added Suryavanshi.

Commuters said they were relieved to get more walking space. “There are usually many fruit and flower vendors near the station premises. Today, I was surprised to see that there was enough space to walk on the skywalk and the road below,” said Santosh Mhatre, 38, resident of Ambernath.

The shopkeepers along the road were happy as there is enough space for people to access their shops.

“There is less noise and our store entrance is not occupied. We have noticed the presence of a special squad in the past two days with officials keeping an eye on the area,” said Harish Chheda, a grocery shop owner near Dombivli station.