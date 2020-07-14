KDMC to start operating 10 war rooms from Wednesday

cities

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 00:46 IST

In a bid to reach out to all Covid-19 patients across wards and curb the spread of the virus, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has set up 10 war rooms in each of its 10 wards. According to KDMC, the war rooms will start functioning from Wednesday and will have a dedicated helpline each.

On Monday, the city recorded 427 new positive cases and nine deaths, taking the total number of cases to 13,240 and death toll to 198.

“War rooms are ready and we have recruited people to operate them. It will start functioning from Wednesday,” said Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

The war rooms, under the supervision of ward officers, will have one medical officer, one staff nurse and a clerk and will function round the clock. These will also be equipped with three ambulances and one bus.

“War rooms will look after updates of positive patients, high-risk and low-risk cases as well as sanitisation and sealing of residential or commercial areas where positive cases are reported,” said a KDMC official, who did not wish to be named.

Every morning the civic health officer will provide a list of positive cases in that particular ward to the medical officer at the war room in the morning. Then officials at the war room will contact the patients to check on their status and decide whether to isolate the patient at home or at quarantine centre.

In cases of home quarantine, war rooms will send the details to primary healthcare centres asking them to follow up on the patients over phone.

For symptomatic patients, they will be referred to hospitals based on their health and war room officials will also check bed availability and reserve them for the said patients.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also begun the Dharavi model — chase the virus in its limits. On Monday, a team of 30 Shiv Sena party workers under the leadership of corporator Rajendra Devlekar initiated a survey. A team of two people surveyed 50 to 60 houses on Monday covering around 500 residents.

“Every day we will survey 600-1,000 residents so that we can curb the spread. The civic body has already started with the Dharavi model wherein corporators will lead the survey on residents. We are also doing free fever test and antigen test on Tuesday at Yogidham,” said Devlekar.