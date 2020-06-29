KDMT conductor succumbs; family claims he had to visit several hospitals for treatment

cities

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 00:46 IST

A 52-year-old conductor of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday. His family claimed that since Tuesday, they had to visit several hospitals to get him treated.

Six deaths due to the infection were reported in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits on Sunday, taking the death toll to 107. The city also recorded 369 new cases on Sunday, taking the total count to 5,678.

Earlier, a KDMT driver succumbed to the infection. This is the second death in the transport department.

As per the family, the conductor, a resident of Ambernath, had to visit several hospitals for treatment before he succumbed to the infection at Thane Civic Hospital on Sunday morning.

“On Tuesday, I took my father to the state-run Chaya Hospital in Ambernath where his swab sample was collected, and they asked us to visit Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar. When we went there, they asked us to go to Rukminibai Hospital as there was no doctor available. When we went to Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan, they did not admit him, saying he is an outsider as he lives in Ambernath,” said the deceased conductor’s 28-year-old son.

“We decided to go home as there was no point in roaming. Later, when his health deteriorated, we took him to Poddar Central Hospital in Badlapur, which is a private hospital, and got him admitted there on June 25. The hospital discharged him after two days, saying he was not behaving well. We again went to Chaya Hospital as he was unwell, and they sent my father to Thane Civic Hospital on Saturday evening, where he died the next day,” he added.

A representative from Poddar Central Hospital, said, “The patient, who tested positive for Covid -19, was discharged on request from the family.”

Epidemic officer of KDMC, Pratibha Panpatil said, “Rukminibai Hospital is a non-Covid hospital and Covid patients are not admitted there for treatment. If a patient comes to Rukmini Hospital, the staff there guide them to the nearest Covid hospital. We will have to look into what went wrong in this case.”