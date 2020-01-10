KDMT to shift staff from unsafe building in 15 days

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 00:55 IST

Eight months after portions of the main office of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) developed cracks, the building still bustles with employees of the civic transport body.

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to demolish the structure after 15 days. It will shift its 30 staffers and workers to an alternative office.

“A structural audit report has found the building dangerous. We will shift the staffers and workers to Damodar Acharya hall at Bhanu Nagar in Kalyan (West) within 15 days. We have planned to demolish the building as it is unsafe,” said Bharat Pawar, ward officer of KDMC.

In May 2019, KDMC demolished portions of the one-storey KDMT office building near Shivaji Chowk opposite to KDMC headquarters after it developed cracks. The building has six shops on the ground floor. The first floor has offices of the KDMT, including officer of the KDMT administration staff and also its chairman’s.

“The building is dangerous. It is also unsafe for those using the road below the building,” said Pawar.

The road below the KDMT office is one of the busiest roads in the city that connects Shivaji Chowk, KDMC headquarters, Paar Naka and Old Kalyan.

The building was built in 1997. In 2007, sheds were put up over the building to keep generator. Three years back the KDMT officials had written to the civic body demanding alternative space as the building developed cracks. However alternative space was not sanctioned.

After the building developed cracks, in September 2019, Pawar had written to the KDMT general manager Maruti Khodke, stating that the building is extremely dangerous. He had asked them to shift to a safe place and had warned of disconnecting water and electricity supply to the building if it was not vacated.

“We have not received any notice from the civic ward officer. However, discussions to shift to an alternative place are underway and soon a decision will be taken considering the safety of our employees, workers as well as commuters,” said Khodke.

As per the survey conducted by the civic body last year, there were 282 dangerous and 191 extremely dangerous structures in KDMC area. There are 473 unsafe structures which include residential complexes, temples, commercial buildings and civic schools.