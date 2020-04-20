Keeping fingers crossed to maintain covid-free status, says Bathinda DC

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:16 IST

Bathinda With samples of 129 persons it has tested so far coming out negative, and reports of three awaited, district authorities put their covid-free status to chance. “Our effort is to scan every symptomatic person. Adjoining districts in Punjab and Haryana have coronavirus patients and we are maintaining a strict watch to ensure no unauthorised person enters Bathinda. We are keeping our fingers crossed,” says deputy commissioner B Srinivasan.

Mohan Pal Singh Ishar, vice-chancellor of Bathinda-based Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU) said, “Though it is tough, but we should not mind staying back more few more days for larger public health. Media deserves high appreciation for creating mass awareness. District authorities are playing a constructive role. Social distancing is the key.”

Vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab Prof RK Kohli said strict enforcement of lockdown will yield desirable results. “The district authorities’ effort of easy availability of essential commodities makes things easier. Though Bathinda is lucky not to have a single case, we should not have a casual approach. It is important to chalk out a post-Covid-19 screening programme when large groups of students and teachers will gather in the next few weeks,” he adds. Public health rights activist Dr Vitull K Gupta says city residents must practise strict social distancing not only for themselves, but for safety of slum dwellers. “During my free medical camps in urban slums around the city, I have seen that for the underprivileged hand hygiene is the key, as they are not sensitised towards social distancing,” he adds.

For farm-dependent Fazilka, fewer number of NRIs might have helped

Gathering of wheat growers and vegetable traders at mandis is a cause of concern for residents of Fazilka district on the Indo-Pakistan border. Of 110 samples taken, 97 have been negative with rest awaited. A cross-section of residents favour no relaxation in curfew. They credit a fewer number of NRIs from the district behind the clean slate. However, with the wheat procurement season in the semi-arid region set to pick up next week, locals favour stricter enforcement of social distancing.

A farm rights activist and entrepreneur from Fazilka town Vikram Ahuja says the district has a farm-dependent economy. “Curfew is no problem for farmers, but the administration should ensure that wheat procurement is done while following social distancing,” says Ahuja.

Chairman of Punjab State Farmers’ Commission Ajay Vir Jakhar, a resident of Abohar, also favours no unnecessary relaxation in curfew. “Our main winter crop of kinnow is almost harvested. Wheat growers entering mandi should follow social distancing norms,” adds Jakhar.

For 28-year-old kinnow orchardist Geet Setia, the interstate movement of transportation is worrying. He wants the administration to strengthen door-to-door supply of essentials to check large gatherings at Abohar vegetable market. “Fazilka is a gateway for transporters from Gujarat via Sriganganagar in Rajasthan. A large number of vehicles carrying fruits and vegetables from other states enter Punjab from here. A single unchecked case in mandis can trigger a number of cases,” he says. DC Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu said, “Fazilka is lucky to have no cases, we are making efforts to screen every person entering the district. Data of vehicles and those travelling with any consignment is being maintained.”