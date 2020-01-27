e-paper
Kejriwal aapke dwar — a website featuring video explainers by the CM

Kejriwal aapke dwar — a website featuring video explainers by the CM

cities Updated: Jan 27, 2020 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a website which houses a collection of video explainers by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief on issues concerning Delhi, including water, power, schools, hospitals and development in unauthorised colonies.

The website — named Kejriwal Aapke Dwar — is a collective of short video clips, which web users can select by clicking on hyperlinks. The link to the website can be availed with a missed call to the number 7690944444, said the AAP’s social media team head Ankit Lal.

During the launch of the website in the party head office, Kejriwal said, “We have worked so hard for the people of Delhi in five years. So, we thought why not send the details of our work to people in their phones. I urge everyone to share these videos widely.”

Senior AAP leaders said the video explainer idea was conceptualised jointly by the party’s social media team and I-PAC [Indian Political Action Committee], poll campaign strategist Prashant Kishor’s agency, that has teamed up with the AAP for the campaign in the run-up to the February 8 Assembly polls.

“The videos are a follow up of the AAP’s report card that was released last month. While the report card was a crisply drafted document, the videos explain those points much more elaborately,” a senior AAP functionary said.

