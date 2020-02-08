e-paper
Kejriwal and Irani wage tweet war over women

Kejriwal and Irani wage tweet war over women

cities Updated: Feb 08, 2020 22:55 IST
Ht Corespondent
Ht Corespondent
New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union minister Smriti Irani got into a spat on Twitter Saturday after the AAP leader issued a “special appeal” to women voters asking them to discuss with men in their families on who to vote for.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s tweet, Irani, a senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi, hit out asking Kejriwal if he does not consider women capable of deciding who they should vote for.

“Must go to vote. A special appeal to all women. As you take care of your family, there is another responsibility on your shoulder which is of the country as well as Delhi. All women must vote and also take men of their family for it. You also must discuss with men who will be the right choice (for votes) (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted minutes before the polling for the Delhi elections began.

Soon after his tweet, Irani retorted, “Don’t you consider women so capable that they could decide themselves who to vote for?” She also used a hashtag, projecting him as anti-women.

Kejriwal soon retaliated with “the women of Delhi have decided who to vote for”.

“And this time in Delhi, women have decided their family’s choice for votes. After all they have to run their household,” he added.

