Kejriwal asks Centre for 100 special trains to send migrant workers back

cities

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:21 IST

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the central government to provide 100 shramik special trains to the Delhi government for sending back thousands of stranded migrant workers to their home states, senior officials in the chief minister’s office said on Tuesday.

The chief minister’s demand came amid the ongoing blame game on the matter between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “Till now, around 65,000 migrants from Delhi have been sent to their home states by trains. We are seeking permission from different states to send back their citizens stranded in Delhi.”

However, the consent of destination states is not required for running Shramik special trains to ferry migrant workers, the ministry of railways said Tuesday, revising an earlier order that made it mandatory for both states to mutually agree to run the trains.

Senior officials in the chief minister’s office said the government had received online applications from around 400,000 migrant workers in the city wanting to go back home. The highest number of them belong to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

They said that so far, 59 special trains and over 200 buses had left Delhi in the past one week. The states and union territories covered include Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Assam.

“The government now plans to scale up the process and schedule trains on an hourly basis one after another if more trains are granted at the earliest. We are talking to more states,” an official said.

AAP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticised the BJP-ruled Central government for its “deliberate reluctance” to send the poor back to their homes.

“To send these four lakh migrants, we need 350 trains, but the BJP government is running 100 trains across the country, which shows their apathy towards solving this issue. The BJP sent luxury flights for those stuck in other countries, but they do not care for the poor people who are walking hundreds and thousands of kilometres barefoot. This shows the BJP is an anti-poor political party,” Singh said.

The Delhi BJP, on the other hand, said the AAP government was responsible for the exodus of migrant workers from the Capital.

Leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the Central government had given 8kg wheat, 2kg rice and one kg pulses free to 72 lakh people of Delhi, but the AAP government failed to distribute the ration to all of the poor people.

“Only ₹6.5 crore was spent by the Delhi government on ration distribution. Union food minister Ram Vilas Paswan has already said only 1% of the ration issued by the Centre for the month of April was given by the Delhi government to the poor people. The central government has been providing free ration to 72 lakh people of Delhi for three months,” he said.

“The BJP’s allegation is completely baseless. The Delhi government had first announced increasing the ration quota of card holders in March, whereas the Centre announced its scheme in April. By then, we had already completed one round of extra and free ration distribution in the Capital. Delhi government had announced its ration scheme even before the Centre, or any other state for that matter. BJP is doing politics over the migrant crisis instead of actually solving it,” said a media advisor to the chief minister.