Kejriwal launches job portal to help boost Delhi’s economy, allows street vendors to operate

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 03:24 IST

In a bid to revive Delhi’s economy, hit by the three-month nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a job portal named ‘Rozgaar Bazaar’ and allowed all street vendors and hawkers in the city to resume their businesses.

Addressing a digital press briefing, Kejriwal said the web portal will bridge the gap between job-seekers and employers and help boost the economy from the impact of the lockdown.

“The people of Delhi have successfully fought Corona in the last three months. Now we have to move to the next stage, which is the economy. In this pandemic, many have lost their jobs, shops, other businesses, and factories were shut down. Many suffered from hunger. Even though the government arranged for their food during the lockdown, people need jobs. Businesses, shops and factories want to reopen, but they are not getting adequate workers. This is where our new web portal will help,” he said.

The chief minister said hawkers and street vendors will now be allowed to operate from 10 am to 8 pm every day. He said it will be mandatory for them to ensure social distancing and take all other precautionary measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19. The order issued by chief secretary Vijay Dev stated that this system will initially be in place for a week, and its extension will be subject to compliance with Covid norms of social distancing, sanitising, not spitting in public and wearing masks. The order also made it clear that in Delhi, weekly markets will continue to be prohibited.

“Due to some confusion, street vendors were not allowed to work. The Delhi government is now taking out special orders, under which the street vendors and hawkers will be allowed to operate their businesses,” Kejriwal said.

The web portal -- jobs.delhi.gov.in -- allows job providers to recruit people and job-seekers to apply for multiple employment opportunities without having to pay a fee. Within the first six hours since the launch of the web portal at 12 noon on Monday, 51,403 job-seekers had registered and 1,071 employers had posted 18,585 vacancies.

The biggest demand in terms of application received was for data entry operators (17,527), followed by teaching (7,567) and sales/marketing/business development roles (7,429), which also was the category with the highest number of vacancies (11,367) posted by employers. Around 1,298 job roles were for construction works, 1,051 for accountants and 1,030 for delivery persons.

Kejriwal appealed to traders, industrialists, NGOs, and the media to join hands to revive Delhi’s economy.

Employment minister Gopal Rai said a visitor will have to select between two options on the portal. “If you are looking for a job, choose the ‘I want a job’ option and if you are looking for an employee, choose the ‘I want staff’ option. Enter your 10-digit mobile number to register yourself, and get an OTP number. Enter the OTP on the screen. If you are looking for a job, choose the job categories of your interest, and create your profile by filling in the information requested in the form. Jobs matching your interest will be displayed. Click on the job of your choice and contact your employer by WhatsApp or call.”

“Any employer you contact will be enlisted in your application list. With the ‘My Profile’ option, you can update your profile and you can log out,” he said.

“If you are looking for an employee, please give all the information related to the job posting and your company. All the employment opportunities you post will be visible on the ‘My Jobs’ option. Whenever a person wishing to work will apply to your posted job, you will see it under ‘My Jobs’,” Rai explained.

Kejriwal said shops, professionals, industries, construction companies, etc., are not able to find the required manpower to restart. “Many migrant workers had left for their homes during the lockdown. Several of them have returned, but many still continue to stay in their villages. I request all workers to come back to Delhi. The demand for jobs is increasing here,” he said.