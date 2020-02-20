Kenyan woman found dead in Sushant Lok-1 PG was pregnant: Cops

cities

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 23:01 IST

Gurugram: The 26-year-old Kenyan woman, whose decomposed body was found in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sushant Lok-1 on Monday, was eight months pregnant, the post mortem report of her body has revealed.

The police on Monday night had found the woman lying dead on the floor and her alleged boyfriend hanging by the hook of a geyser in the bathroom of the PG facility.

Deepak Mathur, the forensic expert who conducted the autopsy at the Civil Hospital, said, “The woman was found to be eight months pregnant. An injury to the head with a blunt object led to her death. There were injury marks all over the body and she was brutally assaulted. A sexual assault cannot be ruled out. We have sent the vaginal swab and viscera samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Madhuban,” he said.

According to the police, the woman had come to India in August 2018 on an intern visa and worked with the primary wing of a private school in DLF-5. She did her internship at the school for a year till August last year, after which she quit the school and started living in the PG accommodation with her boyfriend, said the police.

The police had found passports of both the deceased from the room, but no suicide note was found. The deceased man was also identified as a Kenyan national, but the police are yet to ascertain where he was working and for how long he was staying with the woman.

The police said they are investigating if the couple had a tiff on the night of February 15 when the deaths are likely to have taken place.

Usha Kundu, assistant commissioner of police, headquarters, said, “We have been informed by the doctor, who has conducted post mortem, that the woman was eight months pregnant. We are yet to receive the post mortem report. A case will be registered after we receive the report. We are yet to ascertain the details of the man and are conducting investigation through common friends,” she said.

The woman’s body was handed over to one of the officers from Kenya embassy on Thursday, said the police, adding that the post mortem of man’s body will be conducted on Friday after completing legal formalities.

Kundu said the family members of the deceased woman had sent no objection certificate to the embassy to claim the body and the same has been submitted to them.