Kerala: Snake bites student in classroom; probe ordered

The Kerala government has ordered an inquiry into an alarming incident where a class seven student was bitten by a snake inside a classroom at an aided school in Neyyattinkara, a town near the state capital. The incident occurred on Friday during Christmas celebrations at the upper primary school.

The student, identified as Neha, was reportedly bitten by a venomous snake while inside the classroom. Following the bite, she was immediately rushed to the nearby Government Hospital for treatment. Thankfully, her condition is now stable, according to sources.

In response to the incident, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty issued a statement on Saturday, announcing that the Director of General Education has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The Minister emphasized that a detailed report on the findings should be submitted at the earliest. The inquiry aims to determine the circumstances surrounding the snake bite and assess the safety measures at the school.