Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kerala: Snake bites student in classroom; probe ordered

PTI |
Dec 21, 2024 04:12 PM IST

Kerala government launches inquiry after a class seven student was bitten by a snake in a Neyyattinkara school

The Kerala government has ordered an inquiry into an alarming incident where a class seven student was bitten by a snake inside a classroom at an aided school in Neyyattinkara, a town near the state capital. The incident occurred on Friday during Christmas celebrations at the upper primary school.

An investigation into a concerning occurrence in which a class seven kid was bitten by a snake inside a classroom at an assisted school in Neyyattinkara, a town close to the state capital, has been ordered by the Kerala government. (PTI)
An investigation into a concerning occurrence in which a class seven kid was bitten by a snake inside a classroom at an assisted school in Neyyattinkara, a town close to the state capital, has been ordered by the Kerala government. (PTI)

Also read: 5-year-old attacked by stray dogs in Ambegaon, hospitalised

The student, identified as Neha, was reportedly bitten by a venomous snake while inside the classroom. Following the bite, she was immediately rushed to the nearby Government Hospital for treatment. Thankfully, her condition is now stable, according to sources.

Also read: Mumbai boat tragedy: Uran hospital overflows with grief

In response to the incident, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty issued a statement on Saturday, announcing that the Director of General Education has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The Minister emphasized that a detailed report on the findings should be submitted at the earliest. The inquiry aims to determine the circumstances surrounding the snake bite and assess the safety measures at the school.

Stay updated with Mp...
See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On